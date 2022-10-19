AP CS Sameer Sharma falls ill, sifted to Hyderabad for treatment

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Dr. Sameer Sharma fell ill on Tuesday and was admitted to a local hospital in Vijayawada for treatment. However, on the advice of doctors, he was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad for better medical services. It seems that currently CS Sameer Sharma is undergoing heart related treatment and is currently recovering.



It is learned that CS Sameer Sharma would undergo treatment for few days and would be discharged from the hospital to return to duty soon.



Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh State Government Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma's tenure was extended by another six months in May this year. The central government has extended his tenure till November 30. As per the request of the state government, the tenure of the CS has been extended by the Centre. Sameer Sharma became the first officer in AP to get an extension beyond six months.