Live
- BJP Minority Cell Leader Anwar Manippady Alleges Life Threats via Internet Calls
- Defence Finance Conference, Focuses on Innovation and Financial Reforms
- ‘#Single’ begins musical promotions with soulful first track
- Varun Tej unveils a love song from ‘Chaurya Patham’
- ‘Jack’ trailer promises a fun-filled thriller
- Auto Driver Sentenced to 10 Years for Rape of Minor Girl in Hyderabad
- Wordle Hints and Answer for April 4, 2025 | Marine-Themed Word Starting with K
- Apple to Unveil iOS 19 at WWDC 2025: Major Upgrades and AI Features Expected
- Pranitha’s vintage glam with modern edge
- Chandrababu directs officials to ensure virtual services in PHC and CHCs
AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Responds to Pharmacy Student's Suicide, Promises Justice
In a recent statement regarding the tragic suicide of pharmacy student Naganjali in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences and described the incident as "unfortunate."
In a recent statement regarding the tragic suicide of pharmacy student Naganjali in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences and described the incident as "unfortunate." He assured the public that the state government would stand by Naganjali's family during this difficult time.
Pawan Kalyan confirmed that legal action is being pursued against the individuals deemed responsible for the student's death. The police have already apprehended the Assistant General Manager (AGM) of the hospital, Deepak, based on a note left by Naganjali, which is under investigation.
Furthermore, the Deputy CM emphasized that the government is committed to taking necessary measures to safeguard students and young women in the state, ensuring that such incidents do not recur. The government’s response highlights its focus on student welfare and security in educational environments.