AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Responds to Pharmacy Student's Suicide, Promises Justice

In a recent statement regarding the tragic suicide of pharmacy student Naganjali in Rajamahendravaram, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences and described the incident as "unfortunate." He assured the public that the state government would stand by Naganjali's family during this difficult time.

Pawan Kalyan confirmed that legal action is being pursued against the individuals deemed responsible for the student's death. The police have already apprehended the Assistant General Manager (AGM) of the hospital, Deepak, based on a note left by Naganjali, which is under investigation.

Furthermore, the Deputy CM emphasized that the government is committed to taking necessary measures to safeguard students and young women in the state, ensuring that such incidents do not recur. The government’s response highlights its focus on student welfare and security in educational environments.