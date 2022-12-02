AP destroyed completely during Jagan Reddy's regime: Nara Chandrababu Naidu

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Telugu Desam Party National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his grief that Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed during the rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy and the people have suffered irreparably for many generations. Chandrababu reached Kovvur in East Godavari district on Thursday night and addressed a huge crowd as he undertook a huge road show as a part of the Idem Kharma Mana Rastra programme.

He called upon all the people to unite and come out on the roads bravely to save the state from Jagan's demon rule. He warned the people that if they keep silent for fear of cases and repression, the future will become darker. He alleged that in the five years between 2014-19, he brought investments of two lakh crores and five lakh jobs to the state, but the present government is chasing them away with harassment. He said that he has visited the Polavaram project site 23 times and that the Polavaram project has been constructed very carefully.

He alleged that Polavaram was corrupted during Jagan Reddy's rule and the diaphragm wall was washed away due to the negligence of the government. The Polavaram project is a 70-year dream of the Telugu people. He expressed anger that the Jagan government destroyed that dream by reducing it to a barrage instead of making it a multi-purpose project. Chandrababu said that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has not spared any sector in the state and has sacrificed everything to his greed and arrogance. Chandrababu ridiculed the Chief Minister's performance saying that it is easy to drive away, difficult to bring, difficult to build, and easy to demolish.

Chandrababu said that the people should decide whether they want a chief minister who creates wealth or a debt collector. He made it clear that good days will come to Andhra Pradesh only if Jagan's psycho rule is thrown out and the cycle rule is brought back.