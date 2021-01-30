AP determined to eliminate neglected tropical diseases

Vijayawada: As part of the road map prepared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to fight against the neglected tropical diseases, the country has started a battle against the diseases like lymphatic filariasis, Kala Azar (Leishmania donavani), leprosy, dengue, chikungunya, snake bite, rabies and others which are called NTDs.

In a statement here on Friday, Dr Geeta Prasadini, director of Public Health and Family Welfare said that World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day would be observed on Saturday to bring the problems of tropical disease to the notice of public and the administration.

She said that Andhra Pradesh is committed to totally eradicate the tropical diseases by 2030. She said that the State had already achieved considerable progress in containing the spread of lymphatic filariasis by collecting blood samples in the 23 filariasis prevention centres throughout the State. However, only two cases were detected in the State.

The director said that dengue has still remained a challenge though the death rate has considerably been contained. Efforts are on to identify leprosy cases, she said.