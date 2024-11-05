AP DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao addresses media, emphasises commitment of people

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Dwaraka Tirumala Rao addressed recent comments made by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan regarding Home Minister Anita. During a press briefing, DGP Rao emphasized the commitment of the police to uphold constitutional values and the importance of maintaining decorum amid political pressures.

Further speaking, DGP Rao stated that investigations are currently ongoing concerning Inspector General Sanjay, and further discussions will take place once a report is available.

Rao underscored that all cases will be examined based on actual circumstances, ensuring that due process is followed. He acknowledged the need for appropriate protocol during investigations, particularly in light of recent incidents, including an attack on the TDP party office, which he described as an affront to freedom of expression.

In a related note, DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao revealed that ten officials signing in the DGP office have been transferred to IPS positions, indicating an ongoing effort to streamline and fortify the police force. He assured the media that investigations are being conducted diligently, and appropriate actions will be taken against those involved.