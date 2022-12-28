AP DGP reveals crime data, says crime rate decreased in the state in 2022

Andhra Pradesh DGP Rajendranath Reddy said that the crime rate has decreased in the state this year. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said that the number of pending cases has reduced a lot this year and made clear that 57,000 cases have been solved in Lok Adalat. The DGP said that changes have been made in terms of policy to increase the percentage of punishment this year.

The DGP said that the percentage of convictions has increased by 66.2 percent and asserted that 44 people have been punished in the case of rape and murder of women. He said that charge sheets have been filed in 88.5 percent of the cases. He said that 60,000 less cases were registered in 2022 than in 2021 and 169 PD Act cases were registered.

The top cop reminded that 2,84,753 cases were registered in 2021, which is more than 2,31,359 cases registered in 2022. He said that because of the women police, the details of those who commit crimes in the villages can be known in advance. He said that the murders have decreased from 945 to 857. However, AP DGP Rajendranath Reddy said that there has been some spike in thefts in the state.