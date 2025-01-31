AP DSC 2025 Notification: Chandrababu Announces 16,347 Teacher Jobs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has confirmed that the much-awaited DSC notification for teacher recruitment will be released soon. Addressing coalition ministers, Members of Parliament, and Members of the Legislative Assembly in a teleconference, he stated that 16,347 vacancies in the education sector will be filled under the upcoming Mega DSC 2025.

The announcement has come as a relief for aspiring teachers eagerly awaiting the District Selection Committee (DSC) notification. The Department of School Education is preparing the suggestive syllabus for the Mega DSC 2025, and the recruitment schedule will be officially announced soon.

During the teleconference, Naidu also provided directions regarding the upcoming Graduate Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections. He highlighted the importance of securing a strong victory in both the Godavari districts and the Krishna-Guntur region. He confirmed that notification for these elections would be issued on February 3, with voting scheduled for February 27 and counting on March 3.

Naidu urged party leaders to actively coordinate with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners, including the Jana Sena Party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to maximize voter outreach. He highlighted the importance of cluster, unit, and booth-level coordination to consolidate support among graduates.

Highlighting the coalition government’s progress over the past seven months, Naidu underscored the implementation of several welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the public. He reiterated that the government is committed to stability and effective governance and urged first-time legislators and leaders to work diligently to maintain public confidence.

The Chief Minister noted that Andhra Pradesh is witnessing renewed economic growth, with major developmental initiatives underway. He pointed out the state’s efforts in securing financial support from the central government for key projects, including the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Amaravati capital development, Polavaram project, and a new railway zone.

Naidu highlighted the coalition government's efforts in attracting investments to Andhra Pradesh, stating that industrial policies have been revamped with a focus on job creation. He revealed that the state has secured investments worth approximately Rs 7 lakh crore since the formation of the government, which are expected to generate employment for over 4.10 lakh individuals.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the education sector by recruiting qualified teachers. He assured that the Mega DSC 2025 notification will be released shortly and called upon party leaders to effectively communicate these initiatives to the public. Additionally, Naidu noted that apart from the United Teachers Federation (UTF), all major teachers' unions are in support of the alliance.