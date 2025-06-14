AP assembly Dy speaker participate in Yogandhra, calls for success of Yoga event on June 21

In a month-long celebration of International Yoga Day, the Andhra Pradesh Government has organised the Yoga Andhra festival, encouraging citizens to partake in daily yoga sessions across all districts. Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishna Raju on Saturday actively participated, performing yoga asanas at the event held in Pedaamiram, Kalla Mandal of West Godavari district.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Speaker Raghurama highlighted the extensive yoga training being organised by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, asserting that Andhra Pradesh is leading the nation in promoting yoga practices. He announced plans for a grand yoga event on the banks of the Vizag sea on June 21, coinciding with International Yoga Day. Initially expecting two crore registrations, he revealed that over two crore twenty lakh individuals have signed up, with approximately 850,000 from West Godavari alone. Raghurama urged all participants to ensure Yoga Andhra 2025 is a memorable and successful initiative.

District Collector Nagarani and Joint Collector Rahul Kumar Reddy were also in attendance, engaging in the yoga activities. The state government is gearing up for a significant celebration in Visakhapatnam on June 21, which will feature participation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. Union AYUSH Minister Pratap Rao Jadhav confirmed that the planned yoga programme will last 45 minutes, concluding with a speech from the Prime Minister. He added that the yoga events occurring in various states will be broadcast live, showcasing the nationwide commitment to this ancient practice.