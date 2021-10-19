AP EAPCET 2021 counseling likely to begin October end, notification to be released soon

The counseling of AP EAPCET 2021 for admissions in engineering courses in the state will start from the end of this month. The detailed information along with the schedule will be released on the 21st of this month. The AP EAPCET Admissions Committee meeting was held at the Higher Education Council on Monday. Higher Education Council Chairman Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy, Admissions Committee Convener, Special Commissioner of Technical Education Dr. Pola Bhaskar, Council Secretary Prof. B. Sudhir Premkumar, CETs Special Officer Dr. M. Sudhir Reddy, and other officials were present at the meeting and discussed on the management of counseling.



Meanwhile, the counseling for admissions in IITs, NITs, IIITs, etc. (Joint Seat Allocation Authority, JOSA) will be conducted in 6 tranches. The top rankers in the AP EAPCET have got the best ranks in JEE Mains and Advance as well. In this context, if AP EAPCET counseling is conducted earlier to JEE Counselling and seats are allotted to them, then those students who have got merit in JEE would leave the state engineering seats. The seats allotted to them in the colleges here will become vacant and they will have to be re-allocated in the next counseling, which causes difficulties for students.

Hence, the higher education council has decided that conducting AP EAPCET Counseling after JEE Counseling will help students avoid these difficulties and benefit those with further merit. On the 21st of this month, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Adimulapu Suresh, will discuss again and finalise the AP EAPCET counseling schedule and release it.

On the other hand, 35 percent of seats in private universities will also be filled under the convener quota in the current AP EAPCET counseling. These universities have submitted proposals to the State Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission for the finalization of fees for their courses.

An official of the Admissions Committee said that the commission's fees are likely to be finalized by the end of this month and after the government issues final orders on them, those seats in counseling will also be allotted to students as per the merit and reservation in the convener 'quota.