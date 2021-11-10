AP EAPCET 2021: First round of seat allotment to be released today

The first round of seat allotments into engineering and pharmacy courses through AP EAPCET 2021 will be released today. The Andhra Pradesh state higher education council will release the seat allotment, however, there is no specific time mentioned.



Meanwhile, the candidates are advised to check the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in for the seat allotments. The candidates are required to be ready with Hall ticket number and date of birth to check the results of seat allotment.



Here is the step-by-step process on how to check the seat allotment



1. Candidates must visit the official website of AP EAPCET 2021.



2. Click on the 'Round 1 seat allocation result' tab on the homepage.

3. Enter the hall ticket number, date of birth.

4. The round 1 seat allocation result of a candidate will appear on the screen.

5. Download and print the copy for future reference.

The candidates who have been allotted seats need to report to the respective colleges from November 10 to 15. The academic session will begin on November 15, 2021. The EAPCET 2021 exam was conducted in August where a total of 1,66,460 students attended the entrance examination and a total of 1,34,205 have been qualified.