AP EAPCET 2022 Counseling schedule released, classes from September 12

The schedule for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses in the state of Andhra Pradesh under AP EAPCET 2022 has been released. To this end, the State Council of Higher Education, AP State Department of Technical Education has finalized the schedule for admission to B.Tech, BE and Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2022.

According to schedule, the payment of processing fee and registration will be allowed from today to till 30th of this month. The OC and BC candidates have to pay Rs.1200, SC and ST candidates have to pay Rs.600 as processing fee followed by online verification of uploaded certificates will be done from 23rd to 31st August at notified helpline centres.

The registered and eligible candidates will be allowed to select web options from August 28 to September 2 and change of web options will be allowed on September 3. The seats will be allotted on September 6 and the candidates who have got the seats have to submit the admission forms in the respective college between 6th – 12th September. Candidates can pay the processing fee online through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking.

Meanwhile, the certificate verification program for Physically Handicapped, CAP, NCC, Sports and Games, Anglo-Indian categories will be conducted on 27th of this month for 1 to 50,000 ranks, on August 28 for 50,001 to 90,000 ranks. The verification of certificates for CAP candidates for 1 to 40,000 ranks will be on August 28 followed by verification of certificates for sports category for 90,000 to 1,40,000 ranks on August 29.

For the CAP candidates, the verification will be on August 29 for ranks 40,001 to 90,000 and from 90,001 to the last rank on August 30. Verification will be conducted on August 31 for all ranks of Anglo-Indian. For more details, the candidates are advised to visit AP Technical Education Department website.