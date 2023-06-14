  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP EAPCET results 2023 released, check the direct link here

Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana and other officials releasing a AP EAPCET -2023 results .in Vijayawada on Wednesday ( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan )
x

Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana and other officials releasing a AP EAPCET -2023 results .in Vijayawada on Wednesday ( Hans photo Ch Venkata Mastan )

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh EAPCET 2023 Results released today.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Wednesday released the AP EAPCET results 2023 in Vijayawada wherein about 76.32 percent students qualified in the Engineering entrance examination and 89.65 percent students were qualified in Agriculture.


As usual, in the results announced, girls outshined the boy in the AP EAPCET 2023 by more 3.99 percent.


The candidates appeared for the examination were advised to visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to check the results.

As many as 1,71,514 candidates have qualified out of a total of 2,24,724 appeared for engineering stream while 81,203 candidates qualified among 90,573 candidates appeared in Agriculture stream respectively.


How to check results

Step1: Login to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2023 results link.

Step 3: Enter the login details.

Step 4: Results will be appeared.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X