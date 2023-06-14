AP EAPCET results 2023 released, check the direct link here

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Wednesday released the AP EAPCET results 2023 in Vijayawada wherein about 76.32 percent students qualified in the Engineering entrance examination and 89.65 percent students were qualified in Agriculture.





As usual, in the results announced, girls outshined the boy in the AP EAPCET 2023 by more 3.99 percent.





The candidates appeared for the examination were advised to visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to check the results.

As many as 1,71,514 candidates have qualified out of a total of 2,24,724 appeared for engineering stream while 81,203 candidates qualified among 90,573 candidates appeared in Agriculture stream respectively.





How to check results



Step1: Login to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the AP EAMCET 2023 results link.

Step 3: Enter the login details.

Step 4: Results will be appeared.







