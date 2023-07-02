  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP ECET Results 2023 announced, check jere

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

AP ECET 2023 results were released by the Board of Higher Education

AP ECET 2023 results were released by the Board of Higher Education. The candidates are advised to visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. to retrieve the results.

It is known that JNTU Kakinada conducted the ECET exam on June 20 across the state. More than 38,000 students appeared for this exam and the preliminary answer key for this exam was released on June 23.

Students who have completed Polytechnic, B.Sc (Mathematics) can get admission based on ECET rank. It is known that the ECET exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X