AP ECET Results 2023 announced, check jere

AP ECET 2023 results were released by the Board of Higher Education. The candidates are advised to visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. to retrieve the results.



It is known that JNTU Kakinada conducted the ECET exam on June 20 across the state. More than 38,000 students appeared for this exam and the preliminary answer key for this exam was released on June 23.



Students who have completed Polytechnic, B.Sc (Mathematics) can get admission based on ECET rank. It is known that the ECET exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur.

