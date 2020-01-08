AP electricity employees union protest over withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Act
Highlights
Andhra Pradesh Electricity Employees' Union holds a relay hunger protest over the withdrawal of Electricity Bill Amendment Act 2018 at Vidyut Bhavan...
Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Employees' Union holds a relay hunger protest over the withdrawal of Electricity Bill Amendment Act 2018 at Vidyut Bhavan in Guntur on Wednesday.
The employee demanded the government to implement the old pension scheme irrespective of the date of appointment. They also urged the government to integrate all unbundled SEBs in the company structure.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
8 Jan 2020 1:17 PM GMT