AP electricity employees union protest over withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Act

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Electricity Employees' Union holds a relay hunger protest over the withdrawal of Electricity Bill Amendment Act 2018 at Vidyut Bhavan...

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Electricity Employees' Union holds a relay hunger protest over the withdrawal of Electricity Bill Amendment Act 2018 at Vidyut Bhavan in Guntur on Wednesday.

The employee demanded the government to implement the old pension scheme irrespective of the date of appointment. They also urged the government to integrate all unbundled SEBs in the company structure.

