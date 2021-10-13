AP employees issues will be resolved by end of this month, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Andhra Pradesh: Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the PRC issue of employees in the state would be resolved by the end of this month. He said the government gave the IR before the employees had asked and opined that the priority for employees has increased since YS Jagan became the CM. He said the implementation of government schemes was on the shoulders of the employees.

In Tadepalli, the government held talks with the unions in the state of Andhra Pradesh for wage revision and arrears of drought allowances. Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy also took part in the discussions. He spoke to the media later. Sajjala said that the government is working for employee welfare.

"The state's financial situation was in trouble after Corona and there were so many minor issues and hence slight delay occurred in the implementation of the IR‌," Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said. He said employee issues will be resolved by the end of next month. "It is true that salaries have been delayed recently and talks with the unions will continue," Sajjala opined.