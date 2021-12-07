AP employees JAC starts protest across the state in demand to announcement of PRC

The first phase of the movement led by Andhra Pradesh employees JAC was started in the state seeking a solution to the problems of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) regarding government employees. Employees in Kurnool, Eluru, Paderu and other places attended duties with black badges. The employees are said to continue protests during the lunch break and rallies and dharnas will be organized as part of the protests. AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu participated in the employees' protest in Kurnool. He spoke to the media on the occasion.



Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu said that they have given enough time to the state government in the case of PRC and announced their movement activities. He said he called on the protests knowing that there would be no positive response from the government. He said that the government has convened one or two meetings and ignored the issue.

The AP JAC Chairman questioned why the government is not releasing the PRC report and opined that how the employees had to believe over the government's promise. "There is a feeling among the employees that the government has completely ignored them, "said Bopparaju Venkateshwarlu.