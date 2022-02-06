AP employees union thanks YS Jagan for considering their demands positively

The PRC Sadana committee met with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday after the government has accepted their demands. The employees union withdrew the strike decision after two days of lengthy discussions with the cabinet sub-committee. The leaders announced that they had called off strike as the government had promised to meet their demands.



The unions had a special meeting with CM Jagan on Sunday following the success of the talks. On the occasion, the union leaders thanked CM YS Jagan for accepting the demands even though the financial situation of the government was not good.

The unions' meeting with the committee of ministers lasted for about 7 hours on Saturday The government negotiated with the union and approved the proposals of the Committee of Ministers. There has been a positive response from the government on HRA slabs, IR recovery and others.