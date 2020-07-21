AP Ex-MLA Janardhan Thatraj dead

Hyderabad: Former MLA of Kurupam in Vizianagaram district of Veeti Janardhan Thatraj, 44, died here on Tuesday.

He complained of chest pain at his home in town, and his wife Eswari rushed him to a private hospital where he breathed his last.

Thatraj had some heart problems over two decades ago when a pacemaker was planted in the chest.

He entered politics with the blessings of his uncle and former Minister Satruchela Vijayarama Raju and won the Congress ticket for Kurupam 's 2009 Assembly elections. In the next elections in 2014, he contested and was defeated as a candidate of the Telugu Desam Party.