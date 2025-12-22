AP Football team registers long-awaited win in Santosh Trophy

Anantapur: The third day of matches in the Santosh Trophy Group Stage marked a significant moment for Andhra Pradesh football, as the State team registered a long-awaited victory, ending a prolonged winless run in the prestigious national tournament.

In the first match of the day, Andhra Pradesh defeated Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1-0, securing their first win after several years.

Akshay Reddy emerged as the hero of the match by scoring a brilliant goal, which proved decisive.

The AndhraPradesh team displayed disciplined defence and tactical maturity to maintain their narrow lead until the final whistle, earning praise from football enthusiasts and officials alike.

The second match of the day was attended by Anantapur District Collector TS Anand as the chief guest.

In this encounter, Tamil Nadu delivered a dominant performance, defeating Puducherry 3–0. With this emphatic victory, Tamil Nadu secured qualification for the Santosh Trophy Final Round, scheduled to be held next month in Assam.

Following the matches, the Andhra Pradesh Football Association (APFA) expressed heartfelt gratitude to TS Anand for his support in ensuring the smooth conduct of the tournament. The association also acknowledged the continuous cooperation extended by the District Medical and Health Department (DMHO), Revenue Department, Police Department, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, and RDT organisations, stating that their coordinated efforts played a crucial role in the successful organisation of the event.

The day’s results injected fresh enthusiasm into Andhra Pradesh football circles and highlighted the growing competitiveness of the tournament.