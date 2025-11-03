AP Formation Day celebrated

Vijayawada: As part of the Andhra Pradesh Formation Day celebrations, a special session was organised under the weekly programme “Chadavatam Maaku Ishtam” (Reading is Our Hobby) on Sunday to help children learn about the history of the state from a young age.

The event began with Grade I Librarian K Ramadevi offering floral tributes to Amarajeevi Potti Sriramulu, whose supreme sacrifice paved the way for the creation of a separate Andhra State.

Speaking on the occasion, Telugu teacher V Sumathi highlighted the invaluable contribution of Potti Sriramulu, recalling how he began an indefinite hunger strike on October 18, 1952, at the residence of Bulusu Sambamurthy in Madras, demanding a separate Andhra State. After fasting for 58 days, he attained martyrdom on December 15, 1952, leading to the announcement by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on December 16, 1952, declaring the formation of Andhra State. The state officially came into existence on October 1, 1953, and later became Andhra Pradesh on November 1, 1956, following the merger with Telangana.

Students from various schools and their parents participated in the event, which aimed to instil a sense of history, pride, and respect for the sacrifices made in the formation of Andhra Pradesh.