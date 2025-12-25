Places Where Christmas Is Restricted or Not Publicly Celebrated

For millions across the globe, December 25 is just another date on the calendar. While Christmas is widely associated with joy and festivity, its public celebration is limited or prohibited in a number of countries due to religious, political, or ideological reasons.

North Korea

In North Korea, religious observances are tightly controlled by the state. Public celebrations of Christmas are forbidden, as organized religion is viewed as a challenge to government authority. Any religious activity outside state approval can result in severe punishment, including imprisonment.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has historically restricted public Christmas celebrations in line with Islamic traditions. While expatriates may observe the holiday privately, public decorations and festivities are discouraged, keeping celebrations largely out of public view.

Iran

Iran does not officially celebrate Christmas, though the country recognizes its Christian minority communities. Public Christmas events are limited, and celebrations are mostly confined to churches and private spaces. While Christians are allowed to observe the holiday, widespread public displays are uncommon due to religious and cultural regulations.

Brunei

Brunei enforces strict religious laws that restrict visible Christmas celebrations. Non-Muslims may celebrate privately, but public displays such as decorations, festive attire, or promotional events are prohibited. Businesses are also barred from advertising Christmas-related themes.

Somalia

Somalia has a complete ban on Christmas celebrations. Authorities prohibit decorations, gatherings, and public greetings linked to the holiday, citing religious beliefs and security concerns. Only Islamic holidays are officially observed.

Tajikistan

While Christmas is not fully banned in Tajikistan, public celebrations are discouraged. The government promotes national culture and traditions, advising schools and institutions to avoid Christmas decorations or events, encouraging citizens to focus on local festivals instead.

China

China does not recognize Christmas as a public holiday. Religious celebrations are regulated, though many people still mark the occasion socially through shopping and entertainment. Observance remains largely informal and non-religious.