iPhone 18 camera overhaul tipped as Samsung enters Apple’s sensor supply chain

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 18 could mark one of the most significant camera upgrades in the company’s smartphone history, driven by an unexpected collaboration. According to recent reports, Samsung is preparing to supply advanced image sensors for the iPhone 18 series, a move that would signal a major shift in Apple’s long-established camera supply strategy.

A report by a famous publication suggests that Samsung plans to manufacture these image sensors at its semiconductor facility in Austin, Texas. The company is reportedly accelerating preparations, with specialised production equipment expected to be installed soon. Supporting this claim, Samsung has already posted job listings for technicians, engineers and managers tied to the new production line, indicating that the project is moving beyond the planning stage.

The proposed sensors are said to use an advanced three-stack architecture, which builds on current stacked sensor designs. This technology vertically layers multiple components within the sensor, enabling higher pixel density without increasing its physical size. If implemented successfully, this approach could significantly improve low-light photography, enhance dynamic range, speed up image processing and reduce power consumption. Importantly, such manufacturing techniques have not yet been widely deployed at commercial scale, making this a potentially transformative development for smartphone cameras.

Earlier this month, Samsung reportedly informed the Austin city council of plans to invest around $19 billion in its local operations. The new image sensor production line could become operational as early as March, though full-scale manufacturing is expected to ramp up gradually. Reports indicate that these sensors are being developed specifically for Apple, with claims that the two companies finalised a supply agreement in August.

If these plans materialise, the iPhone 18—widely expected to launch in the first half of 2027—would be the first iPhone to feature a Samsung-made camera sensor. This would mark a notable change for Apple, which has relied almost exclusively on Sony for iPhone camera sensors over the years. Currently, Sony produces these sensors in Japan, with final delivery managed through TSMC. Shifting part of this supply chain to the US would represent a strategic realignment for Apple, with potential benefits for logistics and manufacturing resilience.

Beyond the camera, the iPhone 18 lineup is also expected to bring several other major upgrades. Reports suggest Apple could debut its next-generation C2 modem, designed to improve wireless performance over existing solutions. Additionally, a famous publication claims Apple is exploring expanded satellite connectivity. Unlike today’s satellite features, which are limited to emergencies and basic messaging, future iPhones could potentially support full satellite phone functionality, including calls and data access in areas without cellular coverage.

Performance improvements are also on the cards. The iPhone 18 series is expected to introduce Apple’s A20 processor, following the A19 and A19 Pro chips planned for the iPhone 17 lineup. The A20 is rumoured to use a Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) process, integrating RAM directly with the CPU, GPU and Neural Engine. This tighter integration could deliver gains in speed, efficiency and overall performance.

Finally, Apple may rethink its traditional September launch strategy. Bloomberg reports that Apple could stagger releases, unveiling the iPhone 18 Pro models and a new foldable iPhone in the fall, followed by standard models in early 2027.