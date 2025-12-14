AP gears for Pulse Polio drive on Dec 21

Vijayawada: The state government completed extensive preparations for the upcoming Pulse Polio Immunisation programme, scheduled for December 21.

Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said in a statement on Saturday that the campaign aims to administer oral polio vaccine (OPV) drops to all children under five years of age, targeting 54,07,663 children across the state.

This is in line with Union government guidelines to sustain India's polio-free status and prevent any potential re-emergence of the disease.

A total of 38,267 vaccination booths will operate on National Immunisation Day (December 21), supported by the dispatch of 61,26,120 vaccine doses to all districts. To ensure comprehensive coverage, 76,534 teams will conduct house-to-house visits on December 22 and 23, vaccinating any children missed on the first day.

The drive will involve a massive workforce: 1,704 medical officers, 39,494 supporting staff (including pharmacists, nursing students, NGO volunteers, and teachers) and 4,206 supervisors.

Coordination efforts include a State Task Force meeting chaired by the principal secretary of health, alongside district, urban and mandal-level task forces. The commissioner of health and family welfare issued detailed guidelines to district collectors.

Special measures target vulnerable and mobile populations.

1,854 mobile teams, each comprising one medical officer and two members, will operate from December 21 to 23 in high-risk areas like slums, nomadic settlements, construction sites and brick kilns.

Additionally, 1,140 transit booths have been established at bus stations, railway stations, airports, major hospitals, fairs, bazaars and tourist spots to vaccinate travelling children.

During door-to-door visits, teams will mark houses with a ‘P’ if all eligible children are vaccinated and an ‘X’ if any are missed, ensuring thorough follow-up.

The minister emphasised the importance of continued vigilance despite India's polio-free declaration, urging full community participation to protect the state's children.