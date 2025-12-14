'Intent to harm PM Modi, not protest vote chori': BJP on objectionable slogans at Cong rally

Reacting strongly to objectionable slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Congress protest rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala alleged that the rally exposed the opposition’s dangerous mindset and was not genuinely about electoral issues.

He said the slogans showed that the protest was an attack on constitutional values rather than a democratic agitation.

“It is clear that this rally is not about SIR. It is actually an attack on the Constitution and meant to save the family,” Poonawala said.

Referring to controversial remarks allegedly made by Congress leaders, he added, “While attacking the Constitution, a video has now surfaced in which a Congress leader, allegedly at the behest of the party high command, is seen talking about killing Prime Minister Modi and saying that his grave will be dug sooner or later. This makes it clear that their intent is to eliminate PM Modi, as for them, family rule is above constitutional democracy.”

Poonawala further accused the Congress of repeatedly indulging in offensive and provocative acts. “Recently, Ragini Nayak made an AI video of PM Modi and joked about it. The Prime Minister’s mother was abused during a Bihar election rally, and Rahul Gandhi threatens constitutional institutions like the Election Commission in Parliament. On his command, party workers threaten PM Modi. This is EMI: Emergency Mindset of Indira’s grandson,” he alleged.

The BJP’s reaction came amid tight security arrangements at Ramlila Maidan, where Congress workers and leaders gathered in large numbers for a protest against alleged “vote chori,” accusing the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of colluding to manipulate elections. The demonstration, however, sparked controversy after several participants were heard raising objectionable slogans against the Prime Minister.

As slogans echoed across the venue, some workers were heard chanting, “Modi teri kabra khudegi, aaj nahi to kal khudegi,” along with “Vote chor, gaddi chhord”, directly targeting PM Modi. The slogans drew sharp criticism from the ruling party, which termed them irresponsible and dangerous.

Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar also condemned the slogans, saying the protest reflected the Congress party's mindset. “This reflects their mindset. People with both high and low mentalities are involved in this movement, and raising such slogans in this kind of agitation exposes the narrow-minded and low-level thinking of those who claim to be intellectual leaders or trendsetters,” Shelar said.