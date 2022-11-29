AP gets 630 more PG medical seats

Vijayawada: The Central government sanctioned 630 post-graduate (PG) medical seats in various medical colleges across the state. The Union government sent an order copy to the state government on increasing the PG seats in 11 medical colleges. Earlier, the state government sent proposals to the Union government requesting the latter to increase the PG medical seats due to rising demand. The state government requested 688 PG seats but the Union government approved 630 seats. Kurnool Medical College seats got 41 new PG seats. Similarly, Government Medical College, Anantapur, got 65 seats, Government Medical College, Kadapa, 69 seats, SV Medical College, Tirupati, got 75 PG medical seats.

Similarly, The Government Medical College, Ongole, got 79 seats, ACSR Government Medical College got five seats, Guntur Medical College got 34 medical seats, Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, got 71 seats, Rangarayana Medical College, Kakinada 46 seats, Government Medical College, Srikakulam, got 17 seats and Andhra Medical College, Visakhapatnam, got 128 PG seats.

Seats will be allotted for microbiology, pathology, forensic science, orthopaedics, anaesthesia, paediatrics, ENT, psychiatry, gastroenterology, endocrinology, neurology, anatomy, radio diagnosis, pulmonary medicine, pharmacology, forensic medicine, general medicine, orthopaedics, biochemistry, community medicine, radiology, radiotherapy, general surgery, plastic surgery, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, emergency medicine and other courses.

YSRCP medical wing combined Krishna district president Dr Mahabub stated that the Union government increased PG medical seats due to increased infrastructure facilities in the government hospitals under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

Dr Mahabub expressed happiness over the increase in PG medical seats. He said the state government is giving priority to health and education and filled the vacant posts of teaching and non teaching staff. He said infrastructure facilities were developed in medical colleges as per the guidelines of the Union government and they will be beneficial to the students, he added.