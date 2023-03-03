AP GIS 2023: Industrialists address the gathering, lauds AP govt. for support

The Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam has started on a grand note. On this occasion, industrialists gave a keynote speech on industrial opportunities and future investments in Andhra Pradesh



On this occasion, NAF CEO Summit Bidani in his address said that the AP government is providing full support for the establishment of industries and lauded the government for better road, connectivity, and electricity facilities. He said that the Investors Conference is very useful for entrepreneurs.



Kab Dong Li, the representative of KIA India, said that the support of the AP government is incredible and opined that KIA is playing its role in the development of the state. "AP is the state with the largest coastline and had rich resources," he said adding that the government is extending support to KIA.

Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson of Apollo Hospitals also gave her note on the occasion and commended the AP government for its development in the health sector. She said that Apollo is getting full support from the government.

Chairman of Shree Cement Company Harimohan said, AP has skilled labor resources and has become a hub of industries under the leadership of CM Jagan. He said that Shree Cement will play its role in the industrialization of AP.

