AP GIS 2023: Mukesh Ambani announces setting up of 10 Gigawatt solar energy plant

Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Group who participated in the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 spoke on the occasion has said that he is happy to be part of GIS 2023 extended best wishes for AP. He said that the state is emerging as number one in many fields and opined that it will play a key role in building.



Stating that AP Government is giving good support to the progress of Reliance Industries, he said the state has plenty of resources and asserted that many international level experts are from AP.

Mukesh Ambani said that AP is the second state with the longest coastline and lauded the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy saying that the state is developing rapidly under his effective leadership.

On this occasion, he announced the investment in the state and said that 10 Gigawatt solar energy plant is going to be set up in the state.