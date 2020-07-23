AP Government employees demand special ward, extra care for coronavirus treatment in Ongole

Ongole: The Prakasam district unit of Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association demanded that the government allot a special ward for treating the Coronavirus infected employees and instruct the doctors to provide extra care to them. The association members met the collector on Thursday and submitted a memorandum and demanded him to conduct the joint staff council meeting immediately to discuss the issues.



The president of the APGEA Prakasam district unit Vinukonda Rajarao and its secretary Chinnapareddy Kirankumar Reddy explained to the collector that the government employees are offering relentless service to the public for the last four months and risking their lives to save the people from falling prey to the deadly virus. They said that the government employees also getting infected by the virus while discharging their duties and few of them have already died. They said that the employees are worried about the safety of their family members, now. They said that the children, including the infants, are being left for the mercy of neighbours and relatives when the government employees and their spouses are sent to isolation. They said that the relatives and neighbours are not taking care of the children due to the stigma and advised the collector to shift the children to government care at Balasadan or facility like that.

The employees' leaders said that the employees shifted to the COVID hospitals for treatment is worrying about the care and asked the collector to establish a 50-bed special ward at the government or private hospitals exclusively for the government employees. They said that mere sympathy is not enough now but the assurance for the care and cooperation from the government is needed. They demanded the collector to conduct the joint staff council meeting with the members from recognized unions and announce the measures being taken up for the welfare of the employees.