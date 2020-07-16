AP government issues notice to Madireddy Pratap over his remarks on transfer

It is learnt that the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has recently transferred IPS officer Madireddy Pratap. Madireddy who was RTC MD, was transferred as APSP Battalion DG and orders were issued. However, Madireddy Pratap held a press conference after his transfer and made sensational comments.

Pratap said he had worked as the IT secretary during the YSR regime and never ever resorted to any falsehood, which shows my integrity. He asserted that he would leave the decision of his transfer to government's wisdom.

However, the government became serious about his comments and issued show cause notices. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued a show cause notice to this effect. The notice stated that the reasons for the remarks made at the press conference should be shown within 7 days. It was also revealed that disciplinary action would be taken if no reply was given. On the other hand, orders were issued to Madireddy Pratap to immediately report to the GAD.