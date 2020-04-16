AP government likely to move Supreme Court over GOs on English medium education

In the wake of High Court's verdict to quash the GO 81 and 85 pertaining to English Medium in government-run schools in the state of Andhra Pradesh,, the Education minister Adimulapu Suresh has responded to the latest development on Wednesday. He said that the government is committed to introducing English medium in public schools and would take a legal opinion once they get the judgement copy. He also said we would move the Supreme Court over the issue if necessary.

However, the minister denied to make comments on the judgement and urged everybody not to politicise the issue. He expressed his helplessness as to how the judgement would be against the government's decision despite the fact that the govt has produced the guidelines to be implemented over the choosing of the medium of instruction.

Minister Suresh alleged TDP of conspiring to halt the government decisions. It is clearly shown that the TDP is against the poor and the lower classes breaking their chances to pursue studies in English medium. "CM Jagan's revolutionary decision to introduce English medium in public schools has been taken to enhance the quality of the education; we have reported the constitutional measures, " Suresh said."The government has also ordered to make Telugu a a compulsory subject in all schools," Suresh added.