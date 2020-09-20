AP government on its mission to ban alcohol, initiates steps to make state dry by 2024

The State Alcohol Prohibition Campaign Committee Chairman V Lakshman Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh state will become an alcohol-free state by 2024. He said the state government has taken steps to eradicate alcohol from the society and appealed all sections to co-operate. He was speaking at the Nellore Prohibition and Excise office on Saturday said sales of liquor and beer were down by 30 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively, compared to the previous government.

He said alcohol would be restricted to three-star and five-star hotels in the state by 2024. The government of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to make the state alcohol free. It is said that everyone wants to be a part of this great Yajna. "We are inviting people to participate in short film competitions on the dangers of alcohol and the steps being taken by the government," he said. The winners will be presented with prizes by Deputy Chief Minister and Excise Minister Narayana Swamy in Guntur on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.



Meanwhile, Bars in the state are opened on Saturday after a gap of six months due to coronavirus pandemic. The government of Andhra Pradesh led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have issued notification for the bar owners asking them to pay 20 per cent of the base license fee and non-refundable registration charge.



On the other hand, the government is on its mission to impose ban on liquor amd taking steps. In this backdrop, the government had launched Special Enforcement Burreau to curb the illegal trafficking of the liquor from other states.

