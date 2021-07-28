AP government orders yet another probe on former Intelligence Chief AB Venkateswara Rao

The state government on Tuesday ordered another probe into former intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao, who allegedly defied regulations under the TDP government. It is learned that the YSRCP government had earlier suspended him for violating the rules on procurement of defence equipment for national security and integrity. The government has ordered a fresh inquiry into allegations made by him through media on several senior government officials and violating the rules during the investigation. The decision was taken under Rule 8 of the All India Service (Discipline, Appeal) Rules, 1969, and the orders issued by Chief Minister Adityanath Das.



Commissioner of Inquires RP Sisodia has been entrusted with the investigation. Advocate Sarva Srinivasa Rao has been appointed as the Presenting Officer. The report will have to be submitted to the government once the investigation is complete. However, the government is seriously considering the allegations made by AB that the government has forged documents in connection with the allegations leveled against it.

At the same time, the government has expressed doubts over several documents submitted. The leaks and documents given by AB to the media were also confirmed to be false and violated orders to be available at headquarters during the first trial.