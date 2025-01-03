AP Government Plans Metro Projects in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to build metro trains in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. They have already approved the plans for these projects.

The Vijayawada metro will be 66 kilometers long, and the Visakhapatnam metro will be almost 77 kilometers. The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh reviewed the plans for these projects on Thursday.

A Metro Director, Ramakrishna Reddy, showed the Chief Minister how the metro projects will work. The Chief Minister also talked about how the government will get the money for these projects. In the past, the central government helped with funding, and the Chief Minister wants to talk to them for help with these metro projects too.

The metro trains will be built using a special double-decker model. This means there will be a flyover below and the metro trains will go above it. In Visakhapatnam, the metro will cover 15 kilometers from Madhurawada to Tadichetlapalem and 4 kilometers from Gajuwaka to the steel plant. In Vijayawada, the metro will be 4.7 kilometers long.

The Chief Minister asked officials to talk to the central government quickly. They want the metro trains to be running in both cities in four years. Ministers Narayana, BC Janardhan Reddy, and other officials were at the meeting.