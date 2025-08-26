Live
AP Government Prepares for Heavy Rains Amid Bay of Bengal Low-Pressure Area
The Andhra Pradesh government has been alerted following the formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, which has already brought heavy rains to parts of North Andhra.
Home Minister Anitha conducted a review and ordered the establishment of control rooms across all districts. Citizens in low-lying areas are to be warned, and officials are to remain available in the field to provide guidance. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and its personnel are on standby to carry out relief operations.
Officials have been instructed to promptly remove dangerous hoardings and fallen trees. Minister Atchannaidu warned of the heavy rains affecting North Andhra districts and held a phone conference with Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Reddy to discuss the situation.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea due to unfavourable weather conditions. Authorities have been told to be prepared for any emergencies. Irrigation officials are monitoring canals and ponds to prevent blockages, while the agriculture department has issued precautions for farmers in light of the forecasted heavy rains.