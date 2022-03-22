AP government releases input subsidy of Rs 1,612.80 crores

Vijayawada: Minister for Agriculture K Kannababu said the State government released input subsidy to farmers to the tune of Rs 1,612.80 crore to benefit 19,94,375 farmers since 2019.

The Minister replied to a question posed by members during Assembly session on Monday.

Likewise several Ministers replied to the questions posed by members in the House. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das said the State government released Rs 429,34,88,940 towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to benefit 70,902 people from June 2019 to March 14, 2022.

Minister for Fisheries S Appala Raju said the State government extended financial assistance of Rs 570.309 crore to fishermen in the past three years.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana said underground drainage works were completed at a stretch of 139.2 km under package I of Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited.

He said underground drainage works of 129.5 km in Gajuwaka and Malkapuram and 9.68 km in Jalaripet were completed in package II.

Replying to a question, Women and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanita said that 5,28,000 pregnant women and 26,28,385 children were getting benefit under YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme. Coming to honorary pay to Asha workers, Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said that the State government has been paying monthly salary of Rs 10,000 to Asha workers.

Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath said that the State government released Rs 1375.79 crore towards incentives for 17,100 MSMEs during the Covid pandemic. Minister for Transport Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) said 100 electric buses will be operated from Tirupati from April 30.

He said the buses will be operated from Tirupati to Tirumala, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa, Madanapalli and Tirupati airport.