AP government sign's MoU with NMDC on the supply of Iron Ore to Kadapa Steel Plant

The Andhra Pradesh Government has made yet another historic happening in the administration.

The Andhra Pradesh Government has made yet another historic happening in the administration. Off late, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the NMDC and the State Government on the supply of Iron Ore to the Kadapa Steel Plant. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM Camp Office in Tadepalli.

NMDC Director (Commercial) Alok Kumar Mehta and AP Hybrid Steel Limited CMD P Madhusudan signed the dotted lines. The CM expressed his delight over this and emphasized that the deal with NMDC is an historic one.

Andhra Pradesh people dream of getting employment opportunity is going to be true with the latest developments on the Kadapa Steel Plant. CM Jagan will soon lay the foundation stone for Kadapa Steel Plant. It is reported that the authorities have already begun the arrangements.

