AP government to disburse Rs. 10,000 to fishermen today under YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme

The state government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will provide Rs 10,000 financial aid to all the fishermen on Wednesday, which will benefit a total of 1,09,231 beneficiaries. The government would deposit the cash directly into the beneficiaries' bank accounts as they have lost their jobs for three months this year due to a ban on fishing amid lockdown imposed over coronavirus outbreak. Against this backdrop, the state government is assisting fishermen with YSR Matsyakara Bharosa scheme.

The fishermen expressed their pleasure as the unprecedented aid comes in during the ban. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased the financial aid from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 as promised during the election. Last year on World Fisheries Day, the government provided the money to 1,02,380 people. Since the YSR Congress came to power, the number of beneficiaries has increased from 1.02 lakh to 1.09 lakh with the help of those who are hunting traditional boats.

In the meanwhile, the minister Mopidevi Venkataramana said that the fishermen in the state will never forget the support of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. "The last TDP government gave a financial aid of Rs 4000; soon after YS Jagan came to power, the hunting break was increased to Rs.10,000. This aid was provided on World Fisheries Day last year. We are providing assistance during this year's hunting ban, " Minister asserted.