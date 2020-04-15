AP Government to issue ration cards to the poor in five days

Andhra Pradesh: In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy have ordered the authorities to hand over the rice to those who have no ration card. Minister of Botsa Satyanarayana told the officials to take steps to issue a ration card within five days if possible. Speaking to the media, the minister said that they have taken steps to overcome the difficulties in the distribution of goods along with Rs. 1000. The second instalment of ration will be offered from Wednesday and the counters are being set up in addition to ration shops. People are advised to come on time and take a ration on the coupons.

The Andhra Pradesh government is issuing a white ration card for those who are below the poverty line. It takes at least a week to get any card. But officials are currently making arrangements to issue the card within five days. Before obtaining the ration card, the beneficiaries are required to fill in an application form and submit at all service centres. While filling out the application, it is required to attach the Aadhaar, Voter card, home address and other documents.

A slip with the number provided by your service administrator should be preserved and the eligible ones would get a message to the mobile number that the ration card has been granted. The ration card can be applied by dialling 1800 452 4440, 1100 toll-free numbers.