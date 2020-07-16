AP Government urged not to go for irrational division of Prakasam district

Ongole: The Ongole Citizen Forum president, Kolla Madhu demanded that the government try not to divide the Prakasam district irrationally. He said that the proposal to divide the district into three parts, as per the parliament constituency limits, would force the people of the erstwhile district to deprive of development.



Madhu said that they are organizing regular meetings with the public about the formation of new districts and there is no support from the locals to the said proposal. He said that on Wednesday, the cabinet approved to form a committee and make a decision based on the report. He demanded the local politicians, officials to take the demands of the public to the notice of the committee and see justice is served to people from all areas in the district. He demanded the government to include Santhanuthalapadu assembly constituency, which is just 3 kilometers from Ongole, in the Ongole district than Bapatla district which is about 100 kilometers away.

He explained that the Prakasam district is neglected by the government ever since it was formed about 50 years ago. He said that the district is still a backward district and has no water, employment opportunities. He explained that if the government proceeds ahead with the decision of making parliament constituency as the district, then the Ongole district would not have any employment and income opportunities as the Galaxy granite industry would go away to Bapatla district. He mentioned that the Ongole would lose its branded Ongole Bull as the Cattle Breeding Farm is at Chadalawada in Santhanuthalapadu. They said that the Ongole Dairy at Pernamitta, Prakasam Panthulu University, which would be constructed at Pernamitta, Prakasam Panthulu's native place Uddandarayunipalem will also be forced to join the Bapatla district. He said that the Mallavaram reservoir, Kolachanakota, Ellampali, Maddipadu, and other sand reaches also go to the Bapatla district if the government continues ahead with its decision.

He also mentioned that the Ramayapatnam port would go to Nellore district if the decision is implemented without considering its effect. He demanded the committee to not take a decision of forming the districts based on the parliament constituency but advised it to consider forming the districts based on the proximity, opportunities, and backwardness.