AP Government urged to fill vehicle driver vacancies

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Government Vehicle Drivers' Central Association has demanded that the State government immediately fill the posts of vehicle drivers lying vacant in state.

The association general body meeting was held at the State government employees association office on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the association president S Srinivasa Rao demanded that the government stop hiring the vehicles in various government departments.

He demanded that the government sanction increments and uniforms to the senior government vehicle drivers in the State. He alleged the former association president DS Kondaiah has been trying to create confusion and rift in the association by serving legal notices. Srinivasa Rao said former president was expelled from the association for four years and there is no connection with Kondaiah and the association henceforth.

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association president KR Suryanarayana extended support to the association president S Srinivasa Rao and general secretary Y Nageswara Rao.

Suryanarayana Rao said the recruitment of Class IV staff and drivers drastically declined in the government departments in recent years.

Government Employees Association general secretary G Askara Rao, D Srikanth Raju and others spoke on the occasion.