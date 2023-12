AP Governor arrives in Vizag

Visakhapatnam:Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer reached INS Dega, Visakhapatnam in a special flight on Sunday afternoon.

He will participate in the 'Navy Day' celebrations scheduled at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on Sunday as chief guest.

Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, DCP Anand Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer Hussain Saheb, among others, were present to receive the Governor.

Earlier, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar welcomed the Governor at INS Dega.