AP Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan advises government to reinstate Ramesh Kumar as SEC
Highlights
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan directed the state government to take necessary action as per the directions of the High Court to restore Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner, according to a communique from Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
