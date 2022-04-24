AP governor Biswabhushan Harichandan pays visit to National War Memorial

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan who is in tour of Delhi had visited the National War Memorial. On this occasion he paid tribute to the martyrs.



Meanwhile, the governor will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday and will arrive at Vijayawada Raj Bhavan on Tuesday.

On the other hand, governor Biswabhushan Harichandan had a courtesy call on Prime Minister Modi in Delhi on Saturday.

According to information, the governor had discussed on the latest political situation and other issues with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.