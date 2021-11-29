AP governor falls ill once again, shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan has been diagnosed with Coronavirus recently. He was treated at the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli of Hyderabad a few days ago. However, after he was found to be tested negative for coronavirus, the governor went back to the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada. Meanwhile, the governor has recently fallen ill once again. Doctors found that he was suffering from post-covid problems.

The doctors immediately rushed the governor to Hyderabad to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad on a special flight on Sunday evening due to illness. Along with the governor, his wife also left for Hyderabad. Sources in the Raj Bhavan said that there was no need to worry about the health condition of the governor and that the governor and his wife were going to Hyderabad due to post-covid problems.

Meanwhile, the governor underwent a medical examination on the 15th of this month for coronavirus. He was admitted to AIG Hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad on the 17th. It is learned that he was discharged from the hospital on the 23rd after undergoing RT-PCR tests on the 20th and 22nd of this month and was found to be negative.