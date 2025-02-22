Live
AP Govt Abolishes Garbage Tax, issues orders
The state government of Andhra Pradesh has officially abolished the garbage tax, fulfilling a key promise made during the election campaign by coalition leaders. Following their victory, the government issued an order to eliminate the tax, effective from December 31 of last year.
This recent decision was formalised with the release of the latest gazette, which followed amendments to the Municipal Act. Consequently, residents of Andhra Pradesh will no longer be subject to any tax related to garbage collection.
The previous administration had imposed the garbage tax, a move that drew criticism. The abolition of the tax marks a significant step in delivering on the coalition’s electoral commitments.
