Wordle# 1684 Answer and Hints for January 28, 2026

The easy answers are here to assist you in solving today's puzzle without ruining the enjoyment. If the word you're reading today has stuck you, these Wordle puzzle today will gently guide you to the right direction and will help keep the streak going.

A majority of players also go back to earlier answers to refine their approach and keep their minds active.

Are you having trouble with the current version of Wordle? Do not worry, we've broken it down into simple tips that are easy to follow. There's also Wordle today answer provided at the conclusion for those who prefer not guessing.

Simple Wordle Hints for January 28, 2026 (Puzzle #1684)

Initial C

Word begins with the C. C..

Final L

The Last Letter closes by a letter L..

Definition

It is a term is used to refer to an individual or thing that is cruel, rude or inflicts hurt.

Vowels

There are two vowels within the English language: "U" and E..

Repeated Letters

There aren't any repeated letters. Each character is only seen one time.

Additional Hint

The term is used commonly to refer to actions or behaviors particularly those that display the lack of mercy.

Wordle Answer for Today

Warning: scroll only if you're prepared to discover the answer.

This morning's Wordle solution will be "CRUEL".

Stay tuned for tomorrow's new hints and a opportunity to test your vocabulary abilities!