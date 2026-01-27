Apple Pushes Software Update to a 13-Year-Old iPhone

The Cupertino giant has released the latest iteration of iOS 12.5.8 is supported on iPhone 5s launched back in September 2013.

According to Apple’s iOS 12.5.8 release notes, the update extends the certificate used for several features such as iMessage, FaceTime, Activation Unlock to work on iPhone 5s after January 2027. Previously certain features like Activation Unlock were supposed to stop working when the security certificate expired, but Apple has now managed to extend certain features to keep them running on this elderly Apple iOS update older devices for a few more years.

While Apple is extending support to iPhone 5s, the company is also prolonging support for iPhone 6 launched way back in September 2014 as well. Interestingly, both these smartphones got their last software updates in January 2023 when Apple pushed critical security updates.

Apple rolls out Apple update for old iPhone Apple today pushed out the latest beta update — iOS 26.3 — for iPhone owners. This new beta update brings a streamlined migration process for Android users who are looking forward to switching to iPhone.

The improved setup flow makes it easier for users to transfer data, accounts and preferences from Android phones to iOS reducing friction for users who are looking to switch from Google’s ecosystem to Apple’s. This latest move by Apple is apparently a part of its plan to bring Android users over to its platforms by reducing friction and lowering barrier to entry.

Besides this, the latest iOS beta also drops some subtle changes to the Astronomy and Weather wallpaper collections.