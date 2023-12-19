Live
AP govt. alerts over covid following centre's instructions, gives directions to officials
Andhra Pradesh government has been alerted once again due to the rising number of Covid cases in the country.
Andhra Pradesh government has been alerted once again due to the rising number of Covid cases in the country. In response to the instructions from the Centre, the AP government has taken precautionary measures. The AP Medical and Health Department is already conducting regular fever surveys during the season. Special CS of health and medical department MT Krishna Babu from the department has reviewed the state's preparedness for Covid with higher officials. The officials have been instructed to provide necessary medicines and rapid kits at the village level.
During the second wave, the AP government took preemptive measures, resulting in the availability of over 40,000 oxygen beds across the state. The health department will once again review the availability of oxygen beds, the performance of hospitals, and the availability of medicines, taking necessary precautionary measures.
The Centre has issued warnings to states to remain vigilant regarding the Covid situation. Union Health Secretary Sudansh Pant has sent a letter to the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday, advising them to be cautious about the new sub-variant JN1 of Covid that has been identified in Kerala.