AP govt. allocates Y-plus category security to Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan

Andhra Pradesh government has alloted Y Plus category security to Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan ahead of assuming charge as Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.

In addition to providing Y-Plus security, the government has allocated a bulletproof car for Pawan Kalyan. He is scheduled to assume the role of Minister of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Environment, and Forests on Wednesday.

Pawan Kalyan will be arriving at Gannavaram shortly and will first visit the Deputy CM's camp office in Vijayawada. The Vijayawada Irrigation Camp Office has been allotted to Pawan for his use. Following this, he will head to the Mangalagiri party office and then to the secretariat in the afternoon to inspect his chamber in the second block.

The government's decision to enhance security for Pawan Kalyan comes as a precautionary measure, ensuring his safety as he steps into his new role as Deputy CM. Pawan is expected to depart from Hyderabad at 9.45 am and arrive at the camp office in Vijayawada by 10.30 am.