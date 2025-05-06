AP govt and Schneider Electric India Foundation ink MoU for skill training

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Schneider Electric India Foundation. The MoU signing ceremony was held in Amaravati in the presence of IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

This strategic collaboration seeks to strengthen skill development infrastructure and prepare a future-ready workforce for emerging sectors such as Electronics, Construction, and Green Energy—both in India and globally.

The highlights of MoU include establishment of 20 advanced training labs across Government ITIs, Polytechnic Colleges, and NAC training centers between April 2024 and March 2027.

Labs to be equipped with state-of-the-art electrical systems, solar energy solutions, and industrial automation equipment. Over 9,000 youth to be trained in alignment with industry requirements and global standards.

Schneider Electric India Foundation to invest approximately ₹5 crore in training equipment, consumables, digital materials, and Training of Trainers (ToT) programmes. Placement support will be provided to successful candidates.

APSSDC to provide infrastructure and mobilize students for training programs.

The Schneider Electric has also agreed for the establishment of a centre of excellence in Mangalagiri with an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore, focused on high-end skill development and industry-aligned certification programmes.

Creation of a Research & Innovation Center in Anantapur, aimed at fostering advanced applied research and collaboration with academia and industry.

Launch of a modern power optimisation pilot project in ASR district, to serve as a model for efficient energy management and sustainable power solutions.

Training centers will be set up in Amaravathi, Kuppam, Digital Community Bhavan – PM Lanka (Chittoor) and also at nine Government ITIs, Araku, Rajahmundry (Girls), Narsipatnam, Nuziveedu, Ongole (Boys), AS Peta, Karvetinagaram (Girls), Kadapa (Minorities), Srisailam and seven Government Polytechnics - Srikakulam, Guntur, Anantapur, Chandragiri, Nandyal, Gannavaram and Ongole.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior dignitaries including G Ganesh Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, APSSDC; K Dinesh Kumar, Executive Director, APSSDC; Deepak Sharma, Country Head & Managing Director, Schneider Electric; and Richa Gautam, Senior General Manager – CSR & Sustainability, Schneider Electric.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Nara Lokesh stated that this collaboration reaffirms State’s commitment to bridging the skill gap and preparing its youth for the industries of the future.